Heelan tops Sioux Center to punch ticket to state tournament

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Bishop Heelan Crusaders entered Wednesday with a chance to earn their first trip back to the IHSAA state soccer tournament since 2016. But first they would have to get past Sioux Center.

The game was close throughout with the first goal not coming until late in the first half when Jesse Castillo found space and scored to make it 1-0 Crusaders.

The next goal would not be scored until there were 5 minutes remaining in the second half when Alejandro “Alex” Gonzalez went on a massive run to the goal, tickling the twine to make it 2-0 Crusaders.

That would be all it would take as Heelan would advance to state winning 2-0.

“I was just thinking because coach pat was telling me, “You’re going to get one in keep your head cool you’re going to get one in.” said Gonzalez. “And then the other day Grandpa Tsiobanos was telling me “Shoot the ball outside the box you’re not a Brazilian, so I had to prove him wrong I had to dribble the ball in and score.”

