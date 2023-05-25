Isolated storms Thursday evening before dry weather pattern continues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Sioux City saw an early morning thundershower that even gave the Sioux Gateway Airport .18″ of rain.

A few isolated thunderstorms are going to remain possible through Thursday evening (with the best chance in western Siouxland) before coming to an end not long after sunset.

After the storm chance, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows mostly in the upper 50s.

Friday will give us plenty of sunshine with highs back into the low 80s although it won’t be as humid as what we felt on Thursday.

The weekend continues to look dry with highs staying above average in the low to mid 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day Monday is looking like a dry day at this point and with a mostly sunny sky highs will be in the mid 80s.

While more humidity will start moving in next week, the holiday weekend isn’t looking too humid for this time of year.

I’ll be taking a look at that 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.