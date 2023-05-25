Beach at Little Sioux Park to remain closed

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Woodbury County beach that usually opens up on Memorial Day Weekend will remain closed until further notice, according to county officials.

The swimming beach at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will not open this weekend because of low water levels. Officials say those low levels are causing sudden drop-offs and unsafe swimming conditions in the beach area.

But while the Little Sioux Park beach will remain closed, officials say the swimming beach and new bathroom facilities at Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix are scheduled to open on Saturday, June 3. The new concession stand at Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park, which will offer kayak and paddleboat rentals as well, is expected to open in the near future.

If you have any questions regarding the Woodbury County Parks, you can contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board office at (712) 258-0838.

