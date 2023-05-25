Pieper Lewis seeks pardon from Gov. Reynolds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Des Moines teen convicted of killing the man she says raped her - wants Governor Kim Reynolds to pardon her.

A judge issued a deferred judgment and probation for 18-year-old Pieper Lewis after she admitted to fatally stabbing a man she said raped her while she was being sex trafficked.

But she broke her probation afterwards - and now faces up to 20 years in prison for this and her previous conviction.

Lewis and her friends started an online petition - urging the Governor to pardon her before sentencing later this month.

She says she wants the chance to give back to the community that has offered her so much support throughout the entire process.

