Portion of Sioux City’s Kings Highway to close for months

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Engineering Division for Sioux City says the Kings Highway Reconstruction Project from Meadow Lane to Hamilton Blvd will soon begin.

Officials say the project will reconstruct the roadway and add a sidewalk on the north side of the street from Meadow Lane to Hamilton Blvd. Utilities such as the water, storm and sanitary sewer systems will also be replaced.

Weather permitting, the project will begin on June 1.

Once started, the project will have two phases:

Stage 1 goes from June 1 through Mid-July 2023 Construction of the intersection of Meadow Lane and approximately 150 feet of Kings Highway to the east

Stage 2 goes from Mid-July 2023 to September 2023 Construction of approximately 600 feet of Kings Highway starting at Hamilton Blvd and going west



During the project, a detour route utilizing Hamilton Blvd, Country Club Blvd and Perry Way will be posted.

Kings Hwy Reconstruction Project Area (Sioux City Engineering Division)

