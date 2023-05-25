Safety tips for water activities during the summer

(WNEM)
By Joe McMahan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Memorial Day weekend means people flocking to pools and lakes for the long holiday weekend.

A MercyOne nurse says swimmers should take steps to stay safe. If you’re on, or in, the water Clinical Care Educator Amanda Monroe-Rubendall has some advice.

  • Wear life jackets or other floatation devices to prevent drowning.
  • When on a boat, be aware of your surroundings.
  • Look for debris in the water, and other swimmers.
  • Avoid a big meal before you get in the water.
  • Avoid alcohol when around the water.

“The biggest thing I can stress if you’re gonna be out whether it’s out on a boat, out on a lake, or in the water in any way don’t drink,” said Monroe-Rubendall. “There’s really no safe amount we can drink and safely operate any type of vehicle whether it’s a boat, a car, or a truck. Having that sober person who can operate your boat is as important as having a sober driver.”

Rubendall also said along with water safety, you should take steps to protect skin. She said you should wear sunscreen.

