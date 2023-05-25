Safety tips for water activities during the summer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Memorial Day weekend means people flocking to pools and lakes for the long holiday weekend.
A MercyOne nurse says swimmers should take steps to stay safe. If you’re on, or in, the water Clinical Care Educator Amanda Monroe-Rubendall has some advice.
- Wear life jackets or other floatation devices to prevent drowning.
- When on a boat, be aware of your surroundings.
- Look for debris in the water, and other swimmers.
- Avoid a big meal before you get in the water.
- Avoid alcohol when around the water.
“The biggest thing I can stress if you’re gonna be out whether it’s out on a boat, out on a lake, or in the water in any way don’t drink,” said Monroe-Rubendall. “There’s really no safe amount we can drink and safely operate any type of vehicle whether it’s a boat, a car, or a truck. Having that sober person who can operate your boat is as important as having a sober driver.”
Rubendall also said along with water safety, you should take steps to protect skin. She said you should wear sunscreen.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.