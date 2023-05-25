Sioux City garbage and recycling collection delayed due to Memorial Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - City officials in Sioux City want to remind residents that garbage and recycling collection will be delayed because of Memorial Day this Monday, May 29.

Officials say Gill Hauling will delay collections by one day starting Monday. Meaning Monday’s collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday and so on for the remainder of the week.

Additionally, the Citizen’s Convenience Center at 5800 28th Street will be closed on Monday.

Information regarding residential garbage and recycling collection can be found on the city’s website at www.sioux-city.org/environmentalservices.

