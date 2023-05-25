Sioux City garbage and recycling collection delayed due to Memorial Day

(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - City officials in Sioux City want to remind residents that garbage and recycling collection will be delayed because of Memorial Day this Monday, May 29.

Officials say Gill Hauling will delay collections by one day starting Monday. Meaning Monday’s collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday and so on for the remainder of the week.

Additionally, the Citizen’s Convenience Center at 5800 28th Street will be closed on Monday.

Information regarding residential garbage and recycling collection can be found on the city’s website at www.sioux-city.org/environmentalservices.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lund
Police identify victim in fatal Yankton, SD stabbing
Police lights generic
Man sent to hospital after incident in Sac County, authorities looking for witnesses
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, right, is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South...
Dakota Dunes murder suspect will not contest extradition from Texas
Kimberly Sweet
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kimberly Sweet
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Two flags near a grave located in Memorial Park Cemetery
Thousands of flags placed at Sioux City cemetery in honor of veterans
The David's Bridal in Sioux City, located at 5001 Sergeant Road Suite 330, is expected to close...
David’s Bridal in Sioux City expected to close on June 27
Watch Presidential Candidate Tim Scott's full town hall in Sioux City on May 24
Beach at Little Sioux Park to remain closed