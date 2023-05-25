South Sioux City School staff celebrate Todd Strom’s 33 years in education

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - After 33 years in education, Todd Strom, the Superintendent of South Sioux City’s Schools, will retire. Thursday, staff held a retirement open house to celebrate all that Strom has done.

Before he served as superintendent of South Sioux City’s schools, Strom worked as the high school principal in Crofton, Nebraska, for 16 years. Strom was also a teacher and coach in Pierce, Nebraska, and Beatrice, Nebraska. He became the superintendent for the South Sioux school district eight years ago.

In his career, Strom and his family have moved 16 times. Now, Strom has decided to take a break and move back to his hometown.

“We are grateful to be moving back to our family farm just outside of Bloomfield, Nebraska. My wife and I will be the 4th generation to live on the farm, it’s been in our family for 100 years,” said Strom.

Though Strom, and his wife, made this decision, he will continue to work in his private business. He will work in executive coaching for school administrators and business leaders. Through this, he will take everything that he has learned through his decades of experience.

“You can about imagine how many different lives and friends and students and teachers and coaches and other administrators and colleagues that we have become associated with and mean so much to us. So definitely wanted to give back to them all,” added Strom.

Strom’s last day as superintendent is July 1.

