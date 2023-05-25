Thousands of flags placed at Sioux City cemetery in honor of veterans

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In preparation for Memorial Day, some Siouxlanders honor veterans by placing flags at a local cemetery.

By the end of the day, Thursday, members of the American Legion Post 697 will have placed almost 4,000 flags at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

This is the 6th year that flags will be placed at the gravestones of veterans. Placing the flags is just one way the community continues to honor fallen heroes.

”It’s a testament to our community. Our community has always supported veterans. We certainly will walk the ground that they were laid to rest on and hopefully pay the respect and dignity that they deserved, and they earned,” said Rene Lapierre, American Legion Post 697 Commander.

Those placing the flags also say a short prayer. And, if they are a veteran or an active-duty member of the military, they will salute before moving on to place the next flag.

