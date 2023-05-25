Two people killed in South Dakota house explosion; cause under investigation

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house explosion that killed two people.

The house near the town of Fort Pierre exploded around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, KELO-TV reported. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. A man and two children also were hospitalized. Their conditions were not released.

Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun said neighbors in the rural area heard the blast and alerted authorities. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.