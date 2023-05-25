Western Christian takes the win to make their way back to the State Tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Plenty was on the line on Wednesday as Western Christian battled with Unity Christian for a spot in the state tournament.

The Wolfpack were the first to show up as Miles Baccam fakes out the goalie leaving a wide-open shot for Uchan Harberts, scoring 1-0 in the first five minutes of the game.

The knights made it look easy as Ivan Vinichenko passes to Jean Maletoungou, who boots it to the very top of the net, sneaking it in for a goal.

Western came back fighting as Baccam steals the ball from a defender, punting it off the goalie and into the net. Western Christian takes the 1A Substate final winning 3-2.

“They stepped up to the challenge,” says Head Coach, Sou Baccam. “We did have some key players come back so I knew we would have a chance, but credit to everybody on the team, it’s amazing.”

Congratulations to Western Christian on their state tournament berth.

