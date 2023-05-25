Western Christian takes the win to make their way back to the State Tournament

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Plenty was on the line on Wednesday as Western Christian battled with Unity Christian for a spot in the state tournament.

The Wolfpack were the first to show up as Miles Baccam fakes out the goalie leaving a wide-open shot for Uchan Harberts, scoring 1-0 in the first five minutes of the game.

The knights made it look easy as Ivan Vinichenko passes to Jean Maletoungou, who boots it to the very top of the net, sneaking it in for a goal.

Western came back fighting as Baccam steals the ball from a defender, punting it off the goalie and into the net. Western Christian takes the 1A Substate final winning 3-2.

“They stepped up to the challenge,” says Head Coach, Sou Baccam. “We did have some key players come back so I knew we would have a chance, but credit to everybody on the team, it’s amazing.”

Congratulations to Western Christian on their state tournament berth.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Sweet
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kimberly Sweet
Diana Castillo
Diana Castillo Joins KTIV as News Director, Bringing Extensive Experience and Leadership to Siouxland’s News Channel
Adrian Vaughn Lund
Woman dies after reported assault in Yankton, SD
Adrian Lund
Police identify victim in fatal Yankton, SD stabbing
Motorcycle vs deer accident sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

The Monarchs of Denison-Schleswig pose around their state tournament qualifying banner after...
Denison-Schleswig powers its way to state tournament
denison punches ticket to state
Erv Strohbeen gives instructions during a Sioux City Bandits practice.
Together From The Start: Erv Strohbeen’s indoor football journey from player to coach
STROHBEEN AND BANDITS TOGETHER FROM THE START