Around Siouxland: Pride Festival

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Pride is celebrating Pride Month with its 7th annual SUX Pride Festival.

The festival will include a vendor fair, festival Independent Film pop-ups, educational seminars about various topics, and a nighttime event for local youth.

The event will be on June 3 at the Sioux City Convention Center and all Historic 4th Street.

The festival doors will be open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. All are welcome.

From 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., teens get their own party at the Sioux City Convention Center on the 2nd floor, with supervision from volunteers with Western Iowa Tech Spectrum, Iowa Mom Hugs and the Sioux City Police Department.

Starting at 7 p.m. there will be the All-Star kickoff show for 21+. The show features Miss Gay Omaha Siren Spears, Miss Baby Ball Indie Skys, Shezzy Springs, South Dakota Ultimate Entertainer Viola Velvet, the legendary Kathy Klein, Miss Flixx Dren Kennedy, Miss Heartland Pride Lady Etta Mommy and Jade Knight.

Around Siouxland: The Siouxland Food Festival
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Asian Festival
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Center for Active Generations' Senior Living Fair
Around Siouxland: Iz-Bee Jammies House Supply Drive
