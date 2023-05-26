Beautiful holiday weekend in store

Forecast Highs Tomorrow
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve enjoyed warmth and sunshine once again here in Siouxland after some brief showers and thunderstorms yesterday.

We’ll keep things fairly mild overnight with lows sitting in the lower 50s with mostly clear skies overhead.

We’ll have another breezy day Saturday, but it will be a nice day with highs in the lower 80s and lots of sunshine.

Saturday night will be another mostly clear night with lows sitting in the lower 50s.

We round out a beautiful weekend on Sunday with more sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be warmer than the previous nights with lows in the lower 60s.

If you’ve got outdoor plans for Memorial Day, you might be out of luck because showers and thunderstorms become a possibility in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Showers will become a possibility Monday night with even more chances for showers and thunderstorms in the week ahead.

