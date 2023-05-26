Construction projects for June throughout Siouxland

File picture of traffic cones
File picture of traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In early June there are set to have three construction projects in Siouxland.

La Plante Avenue Project

June 1 will be the start of the La Plante Avenue Watermain Replacement Project from Dacotah Street to Boies Street.

The project will reconstruct the sidewalk on the north side of the street, pavement, water main and sanitary sewer and stormwater infrastructure.

The reconstruction will close LA Plante Avenue to through traffic.

La Plante Avenue Watermain Replacement
La Plante Avenue Watermain Replacement(City of Sioux City)

West Palmer Avenue and Geroge Street Project

June 5 construction is scheduled to start on West Palmer Avenue and George Street Intersection.

The project is set to reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks in the intersection. Water and sanitary sewers will also be replaced.

During the project, access to W Palmer Ave will be restricted to local traffic only at Ross Street and Rebecca Street. Access to George will also be restricted to local traffic only at W 4th Street and W 5th Street.

West Palmer Avenue and George Street Intersection
West Palmer Avenue and George Street Intersection(City of Sioux City)

Rebecca Street Project

Also on June 5, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of Rebecca Street between Villa Avenue and West 16th Street.

There will be a complete street reconstruction including new sanitary sewer, storm sewer, water main, street paving, sidewalks, and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

During this closure, a detour route will be posted utilizing Villa Avenue, Isabella Street, and West 16th Street.

Rebecca Street Closure
Rebecca Street Closure(City of Sioux City)

