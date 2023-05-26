Food Truck Fridays kicking off first week of June

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -For anyone looking for a good meal in the summer sun, a popular lunchtime event is making its return to Sioux City.

Food Truck Fridays are returning to downtown Sioux City next Friday, June 2, with eight trucks cooking up lunch every week throughout the summer. The event not only attracts hundreds of people to enjoy downtown Sioux City, but it also gives visitors a chance to enjoy the park while supporting local businesses. The food trucks will set up each Friday from 11-2 at Pearl Street Park in downtown Sioux City.

“People love supporting local businesses here in town, and having food is one way to gather with people, you know, just being in that environment with your friends,” said Downtown Partners Sioux City’s Event Manager Becky Barnes. “It’s a great way to get out, step away from the office for a little bit during your lunch hour and get out and visit with people in the community; and visit our wonderful parks that we have here in town as well.”

Food Truck Fridays begins Friday, June 2 and will conclude Friday, Aug. 25. For the latest updates on Food Truck Fridays and what trucks will be there, follow this link.

