Former Nebraska teacher gets 10 years in prison

WYNOT, Neb. (KTIV) - A man who used to work at a Nebraska middle school has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a child sex crime.

Federal court documents say Andrew Hellow was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Heller use to be a teacher in Wynot before pleading guilty to attempted enticement of a minor.

Heller’s charge stems from an operation the FBI and Sioux City Police Department conducted to identify subjects engaged in human trafficking in Sioux City. As part of the operation, undercover law enforcement posted an advertisement for sex services on a frequently used dating website.

Heller contacted an undercover FBI phone number, responding to an ad purporting to be from a 19-year-old female offering sexual services on the website in exchange for money.

The FBI agent immediately posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay $200 cash and bring alcohol in exchange for sex with someone he thought was an underage female.

The meeting date was scheduled, and Heller showed up, as previously arranged, in his vehicle. He was searched by police, who found the cash and alcohol, along with condoms.

Heller was taken into custody by US Marshals after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

