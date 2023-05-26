Heelan Girls Soccer earns 5th straight trip to state tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Bishop Heelan Crusaders and Sioux Center Warriors entered the day with a chance to advance to the IGHSAU state soccer tournament.

As soon as the game started though the Crusaders took command, dominating possession of the ball the entire way through. The first goal came just 6 minutes into the game when Trelyn White sent the ball home to make it 1-0.

By the end of the first half it was 3-0. And that was just foreshadowing of what was to come in the second as the Crusaders added three more, White lead the way for the squad with a hat trick.

Heelan moves on to the state tournament, where they will take on Nevada, Wednesday, May 31, at 10:45 a.m., on Field 7 at the Cownie Complex in Des Moines.

