Heelan Girls Soccer earns 5th straight trip to state tournament

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Bishop Heelan Crusaders and Sioux Center Warriors entered the day with a chance to advance to the IGHSAU state soccer tournament.

As soon as the game started though the Crusaders took command, dominating possession of the ball the entire way through. The first goal came just 6 minutes into the game when Trelyn White sent the ball home to make it 1-0.

By the end of the first half it was 3-0. And that was just foreshadowing of what was to come in the second as the Crusaders added three more, White lead the way for the squad with a hat trick.

Heelan moves on to the state tournament, where they will take on Nevada, Wednesday, May 31, at 10:45 a.m., on Field 7 at the Cownie Complex in Des Moines.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Adrian Lund
Police identify victim in fatal Yankton, SD stabbing
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Police lights generic
Man sent to hospital after incident in Sac County, authorities looking for witnesses
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, right, is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South...
Dakota Dunes murder suspect will not contest extradition from Texas

Latest News

The Spencer Tigers pose around their state tournament banner after clinching their spot in Des...
Hoban drops 7, Tigers roar to 5th straight state appearance
SPENCER HEADING TO STATE TOURNEY
Bishop Heelan punches ticket to state tournament
The Bishop Heelan soccer team poses around its state tournament banner after earning their spot...
Heelan tops Sioux Center to punch ticket to state tournament