Hoban drops 7, Tigers roar to 5th straight state appearance

SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -On a night that had so much on the line, the Spencer Tigers girls soccer team treated it like any other day, and proceeded to 10 goal their substate opponents.

Spencer now advances to the state tournament where they will take on, North Scott. The game will take place Wednesday, May 31, at 1:15 p.m., on Field 7 of the Cownie Complex in Des Moines.

