KTIV Storm Team 4 Welcomes Meteorologist & Storm Chaser Cat Taylor

Sioux City, Iowa - May 25, 2023 - KTIV Television, a leading broadcast station in Sioux City, Iowa is pleased to announce the addition of meteorologist and storm chaser Cat Taylor to its exceptional team of Storm Team 4 weather experts. Vice President and General Manager Bridget Breen warmly welcomes Cat Taylor to the KTIV family, recognizing her extensive experience and valuable skills that will further enhance the station’s weather coverage.

“I admire Cat’s passion, enthusiasm and incredible work ethic,” Breen said. “She’s a valuable resource for severe weather coverage that will complement our talented team.”

Cat will work in collaboration with Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers and our talented Storm Team 4 team to enhance our already exemplary weather coverage. This will allow KTIV to keep viewers ahead of the storm and warn them when severe weather strikes.

With a rich background in meteorology and storm chasing, Cat Taylor brings a unique perspective and a deep understanding of severe weather patterns. Her expertise will be an asset to KTIV and the Sioux City community. The station is excited to have Cat join their dedicated team of meteorologists.

“I’m so excited to join KTIV and Storm Team 4,” said Taylor. “I can’t wait to team up with Ron to provide a larger spectrum of severe weather coverage to our Siouxland audience.”

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers, an esteemed figure in the field, eagerly anticipates working alongside Cat Taylor. With her complementary skills and passion for meteorology, the collaboration promises to bring a new level of excellence to KTIV’s weather coverage. Together, they will provide viewers with accurate, timely, and comprehensive forecasts, keeping the Sioux City area well-informed and prepared for any weather event.

“I’m very excited to have Cat join Storm Team 4,” said Demers. “She has had the chance to cover both severe weather and winter storms right here in Siouxland through the years. To have someone with her experience and passion for the weather join our staff is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to work with her.”

Cat Taylor comes to KTIV Television from Siouxland News KMEG/KPTH, where she has built a strong reputation for her exceptional reporting and dedication to delivering accurate weather information. Her familiarity with the Sioux City region will undoubtedly serve her well as she transitions to her new role at KTIV.

Cat Taylor is scheduled to join the KTIV family on July 10th, 2023. Viewers can look forward to her insightful analysis, engaging delivery, and unwavering commitment to keeping the community safe and informed during severe weather situations.

About KTIV: KTIV is the leading news channel serving Sioux City, Iowa, and the surrounding Siouxland area. With a strong commitment to journalistic integrity and community engagement, KTIV delivers reliable, comprehensive, and compelling news coverage across multiple platforms, including television, online, and mobile. KTIV went on the air in Sioux City, Iowa in 1954, Since that time it has grown to become the dominate local television station in Siouxland. KTIV is an affiliate of NBC, and also carries the CW, Me-TV, CourtTV, Ion and Circle networks on its digital subchannels. KTIV is owned by Gray Television, Inc.

About Gray: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

