Motorcycle pursuit in Nebraska reaches speeds of over 120 mph

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A man from Omaha, Nebraska was arrested Friday after authorities say he led them on a high-speed motorcycle pursuit.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Jess James Nettell is facing charges of speeding, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, resisting arrest-third offense and no valid registration.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 11 a.m. Nettell was clocked going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 275 west of Pilger, Nebraska. Authorities say the westbound motorcycle immediately accelerated when Nettell saw a patrol unit turning around to follow him.

As Nettell accelerated to over 100 mph, authorities say a pursuit was initiated. The motorcycle continued west on Hwy 275 at high speeds and passed multiple vehicles in no-passing zones. At one point, authorities say the motorcycle reached speeds of over 120 mph.

On Highway 275 between Norfolk and Pilger, the Stanton County Sheriff was able to pull up along the motorcycle, which reportedly caused Nettell to slam on his brakes and begin driving towards a ditch. After the motorcycle was stopped, authorities say Nettell was taken into custody at gunpoint. He allegedly refused to cooperate or obey commands, and at one point reached into a pocket to retrieve his cell phone. Nettell reportedly used the cell phone to record law enforcement’s orders for him to comply and get on the ground.

After several minutes, authorities say Nettell was physically restrained and placed in handcuffs. He allegedly had a knife on him when law enforcement was arresting him.

Nettell also faces a habitual criminal charge as he has been in prison on more than two occasions for charges that include assault on a peace officer and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was housed in the Stanton County Jail.

