Petition started over condition of Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City

"Memorial Park Cemetery" is the center of a local petition, due to its grounds keeping
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City is at the center of a petition.

Concerned citizens started the petition days ago due to their concern about the conditions at the privately owned cemetery.

The petition describes the cemetery as “deteriorating” with impassable roads, overgrown grass and rotted trees.

As of May 26, nearly 60 people have already signed the petition asking for the company “Everstory Partners” to keep the grounds cleaned and maintained.

We reached out to the company about the concerns.

Everstory Partners released a statement that said “We completely understand the frustration this has caused and are addressing all concerns as we speak. The team is solely focused on the upkeep of the cemetery and improving mowing practices going forward.”

If you would like to view the petition, follow this link.

