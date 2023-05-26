River-Cade gearing up for their 26th Youth Fishing Derby

FILE - Children out enjoying a previous River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby
FILE - Children out enjoying a previous River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather is warmer, and school is coming to an end.

Now, River-Cade is giving kids an event to look forward to the River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby.

River-Cade is celebrating 60 years, this year, but it’s been 26 years since they started the River-Cade youth fishing derby.

This year the derby will be held June 3 with a start time of 9 a.m. The derby is open for kids ages 4 through 12.

”We’ve taken over 10,000 children fishing in the last 25 years, this is our 26th year. They get a rod a reel, a tackle box. You want to spend quality time with a kid take them fishing,” said Phyl Claeys, River-Cade’s Event Coordinator.

Child registration is $5 per kid.

To learn how to sign your child up for this year’s event you can go to Bomgaars or the Bacon Creek General Store.

