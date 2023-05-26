A sunny & gorgeous Memorial Day Weekend ahead!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday everyone! It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous Memorial Day weekend, and we’re kicking it off on this Friday with a beautiful day. We’re expecting sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s across Siouxland. It’ll be a bit breezy though, with a 15 mph wind coming in from the south-southeast with gusts reaching 20 mph.

We’ll cool things down to the low to mid-50s Frida night to welcome in a clear and mild evening. Those winds will stick around though, coming in at around 15 mph from the southeast with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Saturday is looking to be pretty similar to Friday, with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s across the viewing area. It’ll also be breezy once again, with a 10-15 mph wind coming in from the south-southeast and 20 mph gusts.

A few clouds are expected to roll in Saturday evening, but it’ll still be mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s. It’ll continue to be breezy though, with a 10-15 mph southeasterly wind and 25 mph wind gusts.

It’ll be sunny and warm once again on Sunday, with highs leaping right back up to the mid-50s. It’ll also still be a bit windy, with a 15 mph south-southeasterly breeze and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Some cloud cover will pick up Sunday night and make way for a partly cloudy evening with lows in the low-60s. Those clouds will mostly roll out by Monday morning though, where we’re expecting a mostly sunny and hot Memorial Day with highs in the upper 80s. After that, we have the potential for some rain to make its way into the viewing area. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for updates!

