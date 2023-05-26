Two injured in accident that blocked off part of Hamilton Blvd

Two-car collision on Hamilton Blvd
Two-car collision on Hamilton Blvd(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two people were hurt in an accident that blocked part of a busy Sioux City street, Thursday night.

The accident happened shortly before seven o’clock in the southbound lane of Hamilton Boulevard near South Plaza. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived to find a two-vehicle accident.

Two people in one of the vehicles were hurt and rushed to a local hospital. There is no word on their current condition. The person in the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the accident happened.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Lund
Police identify victim in fatal Yankton, SD stabbing
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Police lights generic
Man sent to hospital after incident in Sac County, authorities looking for witnesses
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, right, is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South...
Dakota Dunes murder suspect will not contest extradition from Texas

Latest News

Ernst wants "substantial" spending cuts to House debt ceiling bill before she'll consider...
Ernst says “substantial” spending cuts are needed before she’ll support House debt ceiling bill
South Sioux City School staff celebrate Todd Strom’s 33 years in education
Safety tips for water activities during the summer
Memorial Day preparations under way in a Sioux City cemetery