Two injured in accident that blocked off part of Hamilton Blvd

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two people were hurt in an accident that blocked part of a busy Sioux City street, Thursday night.

The accident happened shortly before seven o’clock in the southbound lane of Hamilton Boulevard near South Plaza. Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived to find a two-vehicle accident.

Two people in one of the vehicles were hurt and rushed to a local hospital. There is no word on their current condition. The person in the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the accident happened.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.