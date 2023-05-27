Cedar County veterans honored as part of new memorial that took over 3 years to complete

HARTINGTON, NE (KTIV) - After 3-and-a-half years in the making, the community of Hartington, Nebraska was finally able to dedicate their Veterans Memorial just in time for Memorial Day.

Perseverance is what made this Memorial that stands in Historic downtown Hartington possible.

“I’m so happy that the whole project is paid for, that bothered me more than anything. We went through Covid, we went through all these inflationary periods, we went through all the difficulties that all these industries had with products,” said Dan Kathol, the project manager for the memorial.

Nearly 500,000 dollars will be invested into this memorial, but for the community, there is no price too high when it comes to honoring those who served our country.

“This community has always backed us so much, there just a support group, there’s a lot of history in this as we look across at the old hotel over there,” said Dean McGregor, the Hartington VFW Post Commander.

History that would bring some veterans journeys full circle.

“It’s unbelievable, in fact what comes to mind for me, is the day we got drafted we left Hartington, Nebraska from the hotel right here and went off and actually you don’t think you’re going to be back here 50 something years later,” said Gayle Hochstein, Hartington VFW Senior Vice Commander

Over 1,000 names of Cedar County veterans grace the plaques inside the memorial.

“These guys that are on here are part of our history here in Cedar County, so we got to be so proud of them guys,” said Hochstein

There is still plenty of space to add more names to the memorial as more veterans continue to Cedar County proud.

