‘Girls of ‘68′ hold ceremony for Sioux City’s first settler

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A Sioux City group held a celebration near War Eagle Park for the first settler in Sioux City Saturday afternoon.

The Girls of ‘68 held a grave-side ceremony to honor the lives and friendship between Native American Chief War Eagle, and Sioux City’s first white settler, Theophile Burguler.

During the ceremony, the Girls of ‘68 gave a history on Burguler, his cabin, and his decendants. And then a Native American representative, gave a presentation on War Eagle and his ancestors.

“This is just part of our celebration of history to keep the thoughts of Burguler and Chief War Eagle alive,” said the Girls of ‘68 president, Liz Blachnik.

The Girls of ‘68 have also been caretakers of Bruguler’s Cabin since 1933, and on the second Sunday of the month from June to October, the group offers open houses for the public.

