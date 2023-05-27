Le Mars rolls through first day of Bishop Heelan Softball Classic

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Le Mars Bulldog softball team entered the Bishop Heelan Softball Cassic on the heels of a 20-0 victory over Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln and the dogs just kept belting the ball.

When the Bulldogs first matchup was all said and done they had won 17-0. Then Le Mars turned around and took down Lewis Central 15-7.

The Heelan Softball Classic continues over the weekend games on Saturday begin at 10 am.

