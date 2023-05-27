NSP pursuit ends with fiery crash in far northeast Lincoln

The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and...
The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and another vehicle late Friday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pursuit that stretched miles across Lancaster County came to an end in the far northeastern section of Lincoln late Friday night.

This morning, details are limited, but the pursuit began at some point after 11 p.m. Friday night west of Lancaster County on I-80. 10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera was following the incident eastbound as it entered the county and continued on the north side of the city on the interstate.

The Nebraska State Patrol appears the have been the primary agency involved, as they continued the chase past the Waverly exit before going out of sight on Skyview. Moments later, the pursuit came back into view as the suspect changed directions and was going westbound on I-80.

The pursuit then moved off the interstate an on to Highway 6 towards Lincoln. It then moved southbound on 84th before the driver of the vehicle drove off the road into a field, just south of the U-Stop at 84th & Cornhusker.

It’s unclear if the driver crashed or became stuck, but the vehicle shortly after it came to a stop caught fire, forcing Lincoln Fire & Rescue to respond.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene says it appeared that the driver of the vehicle was apprehended and checked out by paramedics. It’s unclear of they were hospitalized.

Multiple Lincoln Police cruisers were also at the scene, but it’s unclear what their involvement in the incident is.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cat Taylor
KTIV Storm Team 4 Welcomes Meteorologist & Storm Chaser Cat Taylor
Jess James Nettle
Motorcycle pursuit in Nebraska reaches speeds of over 120 mph
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Two-car collision on Hamilton Blvd
Two injured in accident that blocked off part of Hamilton Blvd

Latest News

Water rescue
Four kayakers rescued in Minnehaha County
The fentanyl crisis is deepening its hold in America -- and not even the Heartland is safe from...
Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise in Nebraska
Around Siouxland: Hospice of Siouxland Summer Fest
Around Siouxland: Hospice of Siouxland Summer Fest
Around Siouxland: Safe Place golf tournament fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Safe Place golf tournament fundraiser