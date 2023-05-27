Scattered shower possibilities enter the weekend forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Saturday everyone! Sometimes it’s a good thing and sometimes it’s a bad thing, but the weather tends to change, and now there’s the chance for some scattered showers to make their way through parts of Siouxland on Sunday and Monday. Thankfully though, we’re not expecting either day to be a complete washout. Saturday was a beautiful day though, with clear skies and highs in the 80s across Siouxland, and that’ll lead into a clear and mild Saturday night with lows in the mid-50s. The winds will also be fairly calm, only blowing at around 10 mph from the southeast.

Sunday is shaping up to be mostly sunny, although there is the potential for some scattered showers to come and go in western parts of Siouxland like Northeast Nebraska. In fact, the westernmost edge of Holt County is under a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook for Sunday, although we’re not expecting much more than maybe some rain and gusty winds. Highs will reach the mid 80s in most parts of Siouxland, with winds coming in from the south-southeast at around 10-20 mph.

The cloud cover will pick up a bit Sunday evening, and we could see a few isolated showers sticking around. Lows are expected to drop to the high 50s and low 60s, with the 10-20 mph south-southeasterly winds continuing to blow across the viewing area.

Some of those clouds will stick around into Monday, making way for a partly cloudy and warm Memorial Day with highs in the mid 80s. However, we could see some afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms in parts of central and eastern Siouxland. However, we’re not expecting the day to be a complete washout, with these showers coming and going fairly quickly. The winds will also be a little gusty, coming in from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph.

We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies into Monday night, with the chance of a few of those scattered showers to pop back up. It’ll be pretty mild though, with lows in the lower 60s across much of Siouxland. We will also continue to see those gusty winds from the south at around 10-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

After the holiday weekend, we’re expecting a lot more warm and sunny days with highs in the upper 80s... with the potential for scattered showers on almost every one. Those rain chances should finally subside after next Saturday, and we could see a bit of a cooldown back to the low and mid 80s from there. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates!

