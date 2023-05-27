Sioux City hosts 11th Annual Asian Fest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It was a celebration of Asian heritage in downtown Sioux City at the city’s 11th annual Asian Fest.

Hundreds gathered for the fesitval that gave Sioux City residents a chance to learn and experience parts of different Asian cultures through live performances, music, games, food, and much more.

A co-founder of the festival, Peggy La, said that since the event began back in 2012, the Siouxland community has been nothing but supportive of the festival; and it’s only grown since, attracting patrons and vendors from all across the tri-state area.

