Yankton restaurant to close after more than 40 years

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A staple restaurant in Yankton confirmed on Saturday that they will be closing soon.

JoDean’s, located at 2809 Broadway Avenue, shared the news on its Facebook page.

The restaurant has been open since 1972 and was known for its large buffet, 225-seat event space, and Sunday brunch.

An official closing date has not yet been announced.

