Bandits fall on the road at Omaha, now will travel to Billings for first round playoff battle

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - It was all on the line Saturday night for the Sioux City Bandits as they took on the undefeated Omaha Beef on the road for the final game of the regular season.

If they secure a win, the boys in bandanas host the Outlaws, however a loss would cause the Bandits to travel to Billings for the first round in the playoffs. A win would also be head coach Erv Strohbeen’s 100th win.

The Beef have the edge in the all-time rivalry series 25-24.

Second play for the Beef and former Husker Tommy Armstrong connects with Terrance Tolbert-Mcintyre for the touchdown. The Beef would score 14 unanswered to start the game.

Bandit’s starting quarterback Tasleem Wilson was out due to an injury, so it’s Tyler Lauenstein making his first professional start under center. He would get right to work dodging traffic, running to his left and floating one to Braden Meints in the end zone to put the Bandits on the board making it 14-6 now.

The Beef would roll past the Bandits for a final score of 44-15.

