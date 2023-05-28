Explorers jump back in the win column after exploding for 16 runs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers have dropped two games in a row, but don’t let that fool you as both of these games were decided by one run in extra innings.

The Explorers continued their homestand with the Lincoln Saltdogs on Saturday night, and those bats were on fire.

The Explorers just acquired infielder Delvin Zinn from Milwaukee, and he was already in action tonight. He would truly jump right in as he gets the bunt to go in the bottom of the third. Lincoln goes for the throw to first, but it’s way off bringing in Kyle Kasser from second for the 2-0 Explorers lead.

Later on, Vince Fernandez pops up the fly ball way out to right field. That one is caught for the out, but Delvin Zinn comes home from third on the sac-fly making it 3-0 Explorers.

Saltdogs score two in the top of the fourth, but then would come the X’s home run derby. Chase Harris blasts one off way out to left field and there is no question.... that one is outta here for a two-run homerun extending the lead 5-2.

The excitement didn’t end there as the Explorers would add another two-run blast from Jake Sanford later in the inning. The Explorers would launch off three home runs in the fourth inning alone.

The X’s put on a show tonight taking the win 16-5.

