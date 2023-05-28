Showers and thunderstorms likely this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve remained dry these past few days, but that will be changing this week; numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms lie ahead.

Tonight will be quite comfortable with a nice breeze out the southeast between 10 and 25 mph. Lows will sit right around 60. Later in the overnight hours, most likely after midnight, Sioux City could see a few showers and thunderstorms that will push their way through western Siouxland in the late evening and nighttime hours.

Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It’s looking like we will have some peeks of sunshine varying throughout the day between showers. It will be another breezy day with gusts up to 25 mph and highs will be in the mid 80s.

The possibility for showers and thunderstorms continue into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

More sunshine will join us on Tuesday, but chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms also return. Highs will be warming up into the upper 80s.

It will be the same story in the overnight hours; skies will be fairly clear, but showers and thunderstorms will pop up throughout the night. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

It’s looking like another mostly sunny day Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible once again, but mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s, nearing 90.

Lows for Wednesday night will sit in the low to mid 60s. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms remains.

Will this pattern be the case for the rest of the week? I’ll have your full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.

