Siouxland softball teams battle at Heelan Softball Classic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As Memorial Day weekend got underway, there was plenty of diamond action right here in Sioux City at the Bishop Heelan Softball Classic as multiple teams from all around Siouxland all came together.

Final Scores:

Softball:

Spencer 10 BH/RV 6 F

MOC-FV 7 Bishop Heelan 6 F

MVAO-COU 10 Hinton 6 F

BH/RV 14 Lawton-Bronson 3 F

MOC-FV 11 Le Mars 6 F

West Lyon 4 River Valley 0 F

West Lyon 6 Akron-Westfield 3 F

River Valley 10 Alta-Aurelia 3 F

Baseball:

Newell-Fonda 8 Central Lyon 0 F

Okoboji 8 Harris-Lake Park 7 F

Spirit Lake 15 Harris-Lake Park 0 F

Storm Lake 12 MVAO/COU 0 F

Akron-Westfield 12 OA-BCIG 1 F

Spirit Lake 17 Okoboji 7 F

Kingsley-Pierson 7 Remsen St. Mary’s 4 F

Storm Lake 11 Sioux Central 7 F

