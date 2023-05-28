Siouxland softball teams battle at Heelan Softball Classic

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As Memorial Day weekend got underway, there was plenty of diamond action right here in Sioux City at the Bishop Heelan Softball Classic as multiple teams from all around Siouxland all came together.

Final Scores:

Softball:

Spencer 10 BH/RV 6 F

MOC-FV 7 Bishop Heelan 6 F

MVAO-COU 10 Hinton 6 F

BH/RV 14 Lawton-Bronson 3 F

MOC-FV 11 Le Mars 6 F

West Lyon 4 River Valley 0 F

West Lyon 6 Akron-Westfield 3 F

River Valley 10 Alta-Aurelia 3 F

Baseball:

Newell-Fonda 8 Central Lyon 0 F

Okoboji 8 Harris-Lake Park 7 F

Spirit Lake 15 Harris-Lake Park 0 F

Storm Lake 12 MVAO/COU 0 F

Akron-Westfield 12 OA-BCIG 1 F

Spirit Lake 17 Okoboji 7 F

Kingsley-Pierson 7 Remsen St. Mary’s 4 F

Storm Lake 11 Sioux Central 7 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cat Taylor
KTIV Storm Team 4 Welcomes Meteorologist & Storm Chaser Cat Taylor
Jess James Nettle
Motorcycle pursuit in Nebraska reaches speeds of over 120 mph
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Two-car collision on Hamilton Blvd
Two injured in accident that blocked off part of Hamilton Blvd

Latest News

Le Mars' Addison Bogh prepares for the pitch in the Bulldogs matchup with Lawton-Bronson on...
Le Mars rolls through first day of Bishop Heelan Softball Classic
Le Mars rolls through first day of Heelan Softball Classic
The Bishop Heelan girls' soccer squad poses around their state tournament banner.
Heelan Girls Soccer earns 5th straight trip to state tournament
The Spencer Tigers pose around their state tournament banner after clinching their spot in Des...
Hoban drops 7, Tigers roar to 5th straight state appearance