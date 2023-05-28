Thunder on the Missouri riders raising money for Midwest Honor Flights on Memorial Day ride

200 riders made the trip from Sergeant Bluff to South Sioux City to honor fallen soldiers and raise money for Midwest Honor Flights.
By Connor Trett
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor those who have served and paid the ultimate price for this nation.

A group of motorcycle riders did just that, and more, for those who have served Sunday afternoon. Thunder on the Missouri saw 200 bikers make the trek from Sergeant Bluff down to Freedom Park in South Sioux City to honor those who have served. In 2021 riders began to raise money for Midwest Honor Flights as well.

“[Midwest Honor Flights] is part of what our mission statement is; not only are we honoring the fallen and the missing, we’re now honoring those who came back and are running their final missions,” said Thunder on the Missouri’s director Marty Hogan. “It kinda runs with what we have out there, Midwest Honor Flight is just a great final mission for all of our veterans.”

After the ride, retired military personell held additional Memorial Day ceremonies.

