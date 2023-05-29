Dakota Valley baseball wins big in Class B quarterfinal, set to face Tea Area in semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - It was a big day for baseball in the state of South Dakota as the opening round of the SDHSCA Class B high school baseball tournament was underway at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Dakota Valley Panthers were hoping to keep their offense rolling in this quarterfinal round as they faced Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake.

First up, Jackson Boonstra finds the gap in left center and turns on the jets as he races all the way around for an inside-the-park HR as the Panthers jump ahead.

Jake Pruchniak touched them all going 2-for-2, but in the fourth inning he launches off a two-run home run for the 8-0 Panther lead.

The Panthers had all the momentum on their side. Later on, Brenden Barnett singles up the middle as Dakota Valley goes on to win big by a final score of 11-1 in six innings. They’ll face Tea Area in the semifinals on Tuesday at 12:05 p.m.

