Dakota Valley baseball wins big in Class B quarterfinal, set to face Tea Area in semifinals

Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra slides into home plate for an inside the park home run.
Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra slides into home plate for an inside the park home run.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - It was a big day for baseball in the state of South Dakota as the opening round of the SDHSCA Class B high school baseball tournament was underway at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Dakota Valley Panthers were hoping to keep their offense rolling in this quarterfinal round as they faced Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake.

First up, Jackson Boonstra finds the gap in left center and turns on the jets as he races all the way around for an inside-the-park HR as the Panthers jump ahead.

Jake Pruchniak touched them all going 2-for-2, but in the fourth inning he launches off a two-run home run for the 8-0 Panther lead.

The Panthers had all the momentum on their side. Later on, Brenden Barnett singles up the middle as Dakota Valley goes on to win big by a final score of 11-1 in six innings. They’ll face Tea Area in the semifinals on Tuesday at 12:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess James Nettle
Motorcycle pursuit in Nebraska reaches speeds of over 120 mph
Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
Right now, only medical marijuana is allowed in Minnesota, but that's soon to change.
Iowa sheriff expects increase in marijuana possession, impaired driving arrests after Minnesota legalizes adult use
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished

Latest News

The Iowa baseball team celebrates after learning they're heading to the Terre Haute regional.
Iowa baseball earns spot in Terre Haute regional for NCAA Tournament
Sioux City Explorers fall to Lincoln 4-3 on Sunday night.
Explorers late rally comes up short, Lincoln claims series
Coach Baccam gives one final message to his team after punching their ticket to the state...
Coaches Corner: Western Christian’s Sou Baccam reminds team to ‘be who we are’ entering state tournament
The Sioux City Bandits end the regular season on the road at Omaha.
Bandits fall on the road at Omaha, now will travel to Billings for first round playoff battle