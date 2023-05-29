Explorers late rally comes up short, Lincoln claims series

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a monster offensive showing on Saturday night, the Sioux City Explorers turned it around and were back in action for the final game of their home series with the Lincoln Saltdogs Sunday afternoon.

Each team has taken one win as Sioux City looks to close out the series on a high note.

The Saltdogs scored three runs in the first inning, following by a single run in the third inning. The Explorers wouldn’t get on the board until the bottom of the fifth when Matt Lloyd launched off a 2-run homer.

The X’s cut the deficit to one after a Jake Sanford sacrifice scored Jack Kelly following his triple. But Lincoln would hold on to take the win 4-3 to win the series.

The Explorers hit the road for a four-game series beginning Monday night in Cleburne, Texas against the Cleburne Railroaders. The first pitch from La Moderna Field is at 7:06 p.m. The X’s return home to begin a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars Friday, June 2, at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

