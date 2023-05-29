Explorers late rally comes up short, Lincoln claims series

Sioux City Explorers fall to Lincoln 4-3 on Sunday night.
Sioux City Explorers fall to Lincoln 4-3 on Sunday night.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a monster offensive showing on Saturday night, the Sioux City Explorers turned it around and were back in action for the final game of their home series with the Lincoln Saltdogs Sunday afternoon.

Each team has taken one win as Sioux City looks to close out the series on a high note.

The Saltdogs scored three runs in the first inning, following by a single run in the third inning. The Explorers wouldn’t get on the board until the bottom of the fifth when Matt Lloyd launched off a 2-run homer.

The X’s cut the deficit to one after a Jake Sanford sacrifice scored Jack Kelly following his triple. But Lincoln would hold on to take the win 4-3 to win the series.

The Explorers hit the road for a four-game series beginning Monday night in Cleburne, Texas against the Cleburne Railroaders. The first pitch from La Moderna Field is at 7:06 p.m. The X’s return home to begin a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars Friday, June 2, at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess James Nettle
Motorcycle pursuit in Nebraska reaches speeds of over 120 mph
Right now, only medical marijuana is allowed in Minnesota, but that's soon to change.
Iowa sheriff expects increase in marijuana possession, impaired driving arrests after Minnesota legalizes adult use
Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Cat Taylor
KTIV Storm Team 4 Welcomes Meteorologist & Storm Chaser Cat Taylor

Latest News

Coach Baccam gives one final message to his team after punching their ticket to the state...
Coaches Corner: Western Christian’s Sou Baccam reminds team to ‘be who we are’ entering state tournament
The Sioux City Bandits end the regular season on the road at Omaha.
Bandits fall on the road at Omaha, now will travel to Billings for first round playoff battle
Chase Harris comes around to score after launching off a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
Explorers jump back in the win column after exploding for 16 runs
Spencer celebrates after scoring a run in their game against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Siouxland softball teams battle at Heelan Softball Classic