A final flight with honor for a veteran who joined Midwest Honor Flight’s 14th Mission

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A special story about a veteran who honorably served his country during the Korean War and recently passed away.

James Spiry passed away just 24 hours after he flew on a recent Midwest Honor Flight earlier this month.

Spiry took a trip to the Nations Capitol as part of the 14th Midwest Honor Flight. He had the chance to see the memorials and monuments that commemorate his service and sacrifice.

Soon, Spiry would begin reflecting on his overwhelming desire to serve his country.

“First I was in the Mobridge National Guard at 16, they found out my age and they kicked me out, I finished high school May the 31st I graduated. June the 15th I was in the Air Force,” said Spiry.

On a journey where he reflected and remembered the years of service he gave to his country, the emotions soon flooded in.

“I’m choking up. It’s realistic, it’s the army platoon, there’s an Air Force Core Man in there and I was in the Air Force, it means a lot. In Korea I met numerous good people, they were my I call buddies, and I think I’m the only one living out of that bunch that I was in with,” said Spiry.

Spiry was a patriot at heart, willing to serve for his country until the very end.

“If it were to start again, I’d go again. That’s all I have to say,” said Spiry.

Spiry would soon be welcomed home by his “buddies” as he would pass away just a short 24 hours after returning home from the flight.

A final voyage for a true American patriot.

Spiry served in from 1951-1955 and for his service was awarded the South Korea Presidential Citation and a US Presidential Citation

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.