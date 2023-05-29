Memorial Day showers and thunderstorms

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(KTIV)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Holt County, NE until 10 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers fell in parts of Siouxland this morning, and more are possible tonight.

Holt County in Nebraska has a slight risk of seeing severe storms tonight while the rest of western and central Siouxland has a marginal risk of seeing severe storms. Storms will push their way eastward, losing intensity as they go through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow as well. This time, eastern Siouxland will be under a marginal risk for seeing severe storms. We will see some sunshine tomorrow during the daytime hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

More chances for showers and thunderstorms continue into the overnight hours and into the day on Wednesday. Lows overnight will be in the lower 60s with our highs on Wednesday reaching the upper 80s once again.

On both Thursday and Friday, we could once again see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Both days will have highs in the upper 80s.

Will this active weather pattern continue into next weekend? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

