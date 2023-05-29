Scattered showers & thunderstorms are possible today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We are waking up to a few rain showers moving through the region this morning, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s to start off this Memorial Day holiday. The wind is also not so bad out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Today, you can expect a partly to mostly cloudy day this Memorial Day with highs in the 80s and wind out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. We are also forecasting a chance of some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tonight, lows will be in the 50s and 60s, and the wind will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we will see the best chance of stronger to severe weather across Siouxland tonight as all of western Siouxland is under a marginal risk of seeing some strong to severe weather. The main threat will be strong wind and hail across the region.

Tuesday will be a similar day, with the chance of some rain showers early in the morning and scattered showers throughout the afternoon as highs get into the 80s once again. Then, overnight Tuesday, we could see some stronger thunderstorms developing across the region. There is no severe weather risk at this moment, but things could change in the forecast.

For the rest of the work week, we will see multiple chances of showers and even thunderstorms across the region this week.

I have all the details in the attached video, as well as the latest on News 4 at Five.

