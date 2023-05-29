Sioux City Fleet Farm Hosts “Taps Across America”

By Clayton Anderson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local store took part in a nationwide memorial of those who gave their life to defend our freedom Monday.

Fleet Farm stores, including the one right here in Sioux City... took part in the “Taps Across America” salute this Memorial Day.

This is the third year Fleet Farm stores have participated in the event, which partners with the national “Taps Across America” program.

One local Vietnam War Veteran says each time he hears that sound to him its a sound of sacrifice.

“It’s emotional to me because it means the sacrifices the soldiers (made) for the country it’s a way to honor them,” Michael Marlow who served from 1968 to 1970 in the U. S Army said.

Marlow said he will never forget the playing of Taps at camp when the flag was being taken down. Brian Cole, the man who played taps today, says the significance is also something personal.

“This means a lot to me, my father and my grandfather both served,” Cole said. “Having so many great musicians here in town, it’s an honor that that I get to be a part of this event”

Taps Across America says more than 10- thousand musicians join the nationwide salute each year.

