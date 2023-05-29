Siouxland man brings long closed Boy Scout Camp back to life

HOMER, NE (KTIV) - The Thomas Ashford Scout Camp near Homer, Nebraska, closed about a decade ago. But thanks to one Siouxland family, former Scouts and new visitors will have a chance to camp for themselves.

When Mike and Rhonda Lutt purchased the Thomas Ashford Scout Camp, bridges were broken, the grass overgrown and the buildings in disrepair. Lutt initially only wanted the land to hunt for himself, but as he got older, he felt kids needed acreage to get outside.

“The fauna is amazing here and basically untouched and you can probably hear in the interview the different birds and things, (it’s) a birders paradise,” said Lutt.

One of the main goals of the project is to revitalize the old Boy Scout camp that used to sit on this piece of property. Back inside the bluffs there are hundreds of acres that the scouts used to explore. And now, you can too.

“There’s some cabins, there’s bridges, there’s a climbing wall, there’s an A-frame cabin, we’re fixing things up gradually. To make it better for people that come here and stay,” said Lutt.

Visitors will have the choice of full blown cabins, with heat and air conditioning, or “glamping.” That’s “glamorous camping” in a tent with a queen bed, toilet, heat and an outdoor shower.

“There was no trails. So we’ve made all the trails and we got a lot of work to do yet, but it’s it’s ready for people to start enjoying,” said Lutt.

Lutt says he’ll start taking bookings through Airbnb this week. Eventually, he’d like to open at least three “glamping” tents and two cabins. The tents will cost about $125 per night, with the cabins starting at $180 a night.

