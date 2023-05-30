2 injured in Lyon County, IA plane crash

By Dean Welte
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say two people were sent to the hospital after a plane crash in northwest Iowa on Memorial Day.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. just south of the runway at the Larchwood Airport. The plane that crashed was a single-engine airplane.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were two people in the plane at the time of the crash and both were sent to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment. Authorities say one of them had minor injuries, while the other had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the injured have not been released.

The crash is still under investigation and more information is expected to be released at a later time.

