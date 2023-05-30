Another chance of severe weather this evening and tonight.

**Marginal Risk of seeing severe weather this afternoon and overnight hours**
By Jacob Howard
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. Last night we had some severe weather roll through the region, with much of the storm staying in western Siouxland. This morning we are seeing a few scattered showers moving through the region, which will be the trend this morning.

Today we are forecasting highs in the mid- to upper 80s with our wind out of the southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour. You can also expect the chance of scattered showers throughout the day, with thunderstorms likely this afternoon and into the overnight hours of Tuesday.

Tonight, you can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop across the region, with a few turning severe, as much of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing strong thunderstorms. The main threats are large hail and gusty winds.

Lows will be in the 60s, with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

For the rest of the work week, you can expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible every day this week. The best chance of seeing the thunderstorms will be in the afternoon hours.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lutt is opening several "glamping" tents on the site of an old Boy Scout ranch.
Siouxland man brings long closed Boy Scout Camp back to life
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Hundreds of riders made the trek from Sergeant Bluff to South Sioux City to honor fallen...
Thunder on the Missouri riders raising money for Midwest Honor Flights on Memorial Day ride

Latest News

Another chance of severe weather this evening and tonight.
Severe Weather Outlook Elizabeth
Memorial Day showers and thunderstorms
Severe Weather Outlook Elizabeth
Memorial Day showers and thunderstorms
Scattered showers & thunderstorms are possible today
Scattered showers & thunderstorms are possible today