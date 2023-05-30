Another chance of severe weather this evening and tonight.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. Last night we had some severe weather roll through the region, with much of the storm staying in western Siouxland. This morning we are seeing a few scattered showers moving through the region, which will be the trend this morning.

Today we are forecasting highs in the mid- to upper 80s with our wind out of the southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour. You can also expect the chance of scattered showers throughout the day, with thunderstorms likely this afternoon and into the overnight hours of Tuesday.

Tonight, you can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop across the region, with a few turning severe, as much of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing strong thunderstorms. The main threats are large hail and gusty winds.

Lows will be in the 60s, with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

For the rest of the work week, you can expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible every day this week. The best chance of seeing the thunderstorms will be in the afternoon hours.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.