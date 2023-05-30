Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan High School’s ESA kick off event

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Through the Students First Act, students may be able to attend Bishop Heelan schools.

Bishop Heelan is holding an event where parents have the opportunity to fill out the ESA forms.

The event will be on June 5 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Heelan Highschool.

There will be games, a free summer lunch, and swag bags for all children who attend!

Applications open May 31 - June 30

For more information, click here.

