Dakota Valleys return trip to state ends in semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - The Dakota Valley panthers came up just short of a championship last season at the state tournament in Sioux Falls, and they would look to battle back to the championship game once again and they rolled through the first round.

In the semifinals the Panthers were matched up with Tea Area.

Tea jumped out to a quick lead early on when Nathan Babb drove in a run with a bloop single to center to make it 2-0.

Jake Pruchniak would tie it up for the Panthers and the game ended up going into extra innings, but the Titans were too much for Dakota Valley as they took the win 3-2.

