Dakota Valleys return trip to state ends in semifinals

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - The Dakota Valley panthers came up just short of a championship last season at the state tournament in Sioux Falls, and they would look to battle back to the championship game once again and they rolled through the first round.

In the semifinals the Panthers were matched up with Tea Area.

Tea jumped out to a quick lead early on when Nathan Babb drove in a run with a bloop single to center to make it 2-0.

Jake Pruchniak would tie it up for the Panthers and the game ended up going into extra innings, but the Titans were too much for Dakota Valley as they took the win 3-2.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Wentz
News Anchor Larry Wentz Returns Home to KTIV News 4
Mike Lutt is opening several "glamping" tents on the site of an old Boy Scout ranch.
Siouxland family brings long closed Boy Scout Camp back to life
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Northwest Iowa pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph

Latest News

DV FALLS IN SEMIFINALS
The Iowa baseball team celebrates after learning they're heading to the Terre Haute regional.
Iowa baseball earns spot in Terre Haute regional for NCAA Tournament
Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra slides into home plate for an inside the park home run.
Dakota Valley baseball wins big in Class B quarterfinal, set to face Tea Area in semifinals
Sioux City Explorers fall to Lincoln 4-3 on Sunday night.
Explorers late rally comes up short, Lincoln claims series