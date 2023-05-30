Gov. Pillen signs bill to give tax credits to donators of private school scholarships

Supporters of LB753, a bill that authorizes $25 million in tax credits for those who donate...
Supporters of LB753, a bill that authorizes $25 million in tax credits for those who donate scholarships to private schools in Nebraska, line up at the State Capitol building as Gov. Pillen prepares to sign it on May 30, 2023(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has signed LB753, a bill that authorizes $25 million in tax credits for those who donate scholarships to private schools in Nebraska.

The bill was signed by Pillen on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. It passed 33-11-5 last week.

RELATED: Groups planning protest, Nebraska ballot initiative after school choice bill passes

Supporters say scholarships resulting from LB753, one of the governor’s flagship bills, will give opportunities to low-income families. Opponents warn of negative impacts on public education.

