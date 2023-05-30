Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds authorized the deployment of 100 Iowa National Guard troops and 30 Department of Public Safety personnel to the U.S. southern border.

The National Guard troops are set to be deployed for 30 days in August. The Department of Public Safety personnel are set to deploy for 30 days in September.

“The crisis we are experiencing is a direct result of a dereliction of duty by President Biden. The consequences of an open border can be felt across the country as fentanyl and the cartels threaten our communities,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. ”While the White House chooses to do nothing, Republican Governors stand ready to protect our state’s interests.”

In June 2021, Gov. Reynolds approved sending nearly 30 Iowa State Patrol troopers to Texas. She stated that the law enforcement officials that were sent recovered drugs, illegal narcotics, and weapons that were smuggled over the border.

This new deployment is reportedly happening as part of a request by Texas Governor Greg Abbott “to help secure the border following the end of Title 42.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lutt is opening several "glamping" tents on the site of an old Boy Scout ranch.
Siouxland family brings long closed Boy Scout Camp back to life
Larry Wentz
News Anchor Larry Wentz Returns Home to KTIV News 4
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Northwest Iowa pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph
2 injured in Lyon County, IA plane crash

Latest News

Rib Fest 2022
Rib Fest returning to Sioux City
Rib Fest 2022
Rib Fest returning to Sioux City
Siouxland law enforcement warns of automated 9-1-1 calls
This map shows the address first responders were sent to when they got word of a farm accident.
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
Northwest Iowa pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph