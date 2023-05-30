Law enforcement agencies highlight growing trend of technology calling 911

The Wayne Police Department posted on Facebook to warn citizens about 911 hang-ups.
The Wayne Police Department posted on Facebook to warn citizens about 911 hang-ups.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Law enforcement agencies across Siouxland are facing a growing problem: Your electronic devices are calling 911, and you may not even know it.

Officials in Wayne County and Burt County, Nebraska are now warning citizens, about the 911 hang-up calls. Picture this from a real call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office responded to: A car goes into a ditch, nobody is injured and the driver gets the car back on the road with no issues.

But the car detected the crash and already called 911, and the driver didn’t know it. In Wayne, the police department says a phone bouncing around during an ATV ride could cause a 911 call.

The Burt County Sheriff’s Office says even mowing the lawn could trigger a call. The sheriff we spoke with says dispatchers are trained to continually call back if a 911 call goes unanswered. But if the caller still doesn’t respond, law enforcement has to come out and check to make sure everything is alright.

”So it does put a little strain, especially if we are busy. Our 911 dispatch center continues to try to call that number back until an officer has arrived on scene. So it can put a lot of strain on the 911 dispatch center,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Derek Scott.

There has been a tangible increase in what the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office calls “911 hang-up calls.”

In 2022, 55 phones dialed 911 and nobody responded, leading officers out into the field. So far in 2023, the sheriff’s office has already reached the same number, and they’re on pace to double the amount of 911 hang-ups they receive this year.

”With any law enforcement agency, especially the county, we have a large area that we cover. So we can be sending deputies for miles at a time trying to get to the 911 hang up calls,” said Scott.

All of the law enforcement agencies we spoke to say you should stay on the line if you realize your phone has called 911. And if you realize it after the fact, make sure to answer the phone when the dispatcher calls. Otherwise, law enforcement officers will come looking.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

